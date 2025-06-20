Beat the heat with free ice cream in Hertfordshire

Mulligans Hemel

Mulligans Hemel and Stevenage are offering a free ice cream to every child this and next weekend (20th-22nd June & 27th-29th June)

As the temperatures climb, Mulligans is helping families beat the heat with air-conditioned fun and games, and a free ice cream for every child, included in an activity booking.

The free ice cream is available Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June, from Mulligans Hemel and Mulligans Stevenage.

Mulligans Stevenage ​​is the brand’s longest-running venue and centres around two 18-hole crazy golf courses: one Jurassic and one ocean-themed.

Mulligans Stevenage

Meanwhile, Mulligans Hemel, the brand’s newest site, centres around interactive crazy golf courses, themed on iconic games and toys. Mulligans Hemel is home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong, and shuffleboard.

Split into zones, each venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Kids can enjoy the frozen treat, while doubling up on the fun with 2-for-1 tickets, Sundays to Fridays throughout June, when they pre-book using the code JUNE241.

The offer is valid with pre-bookings or walk in bookings.