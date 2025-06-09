Barbara Sedassy returns as Bucks Art Weeks celebrates 40 Years of Creativity

Bucks Art Weeks is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - the county’s largest visual arts and open studios event. Every June, our joyful yellow signs go up across the area, and visitors are welcomed to drop in on the talented artists and makers to see them at work.

This year’s festival runs from 7th to 22nd June, and as always, is free for everyone to visit - including workshops, activities and refreshments available at selected venues. There are hundreds of painters, potters, jewellers, glassworkers, sculptors, textile artists and many more waiting to talk about their work.

Amongst these are artists such as Barbara Sedassy who has been a loyal participant of Bucks Art Weeks for over 30 years! And we are thrilled to be welcoming her back.

She works with many different materials and media like “oil paint, acrylic paint, mono printing, printing as well as in construction and book-making”. Barbara has also illustrated other’s written work and made books and cards: “I like words and pictures together like William Blake” and Barbara remembers how since childhood she has made anthologies of poems and images together.

Drop in on Barbara this Bucks Art Weeks and check out her sketches and paintings

She describes her art as her “vision” and loves drawing her subjects in motion. Considering her subject matter further, she notes “I love colour and line and the way it sings together”. Along with this, Barbara often draws “from life and from memory” creating a spontaneous feel to her pieces, hoping to embody similar qualities as those who have inspired her such as Bonnard, Bacon, the Hiltons and, as aforementioned, Blake.

During Bucks Art Weeks, Barbara will be displaying her original paintings and high quality prints and greetings cards at 66 Quickley Lane, Chorleywood: “I love the opportunity to exhibit from my studio and let people have a go themselves”. So if Barbara’s style interests you or you’d like to get involved yourself, make sure to drop in on her this June! You can find her on instagram @babsy.rhythm or her gallery page for more information www.bucksartweeks.org.uk/open-studios/barbara-sedassy.

Plan your day out at Bucks Art Weeks by going to www.bucksartweeks.org.uk and using the interactive map to find more artists and makers that interest you. Pick up a free loyalty card and visit five venues this June and you can enter a prize draw to win £100 worth of art. With a plethora of local arts, crafts and gifts, experience all the creativity that is just waiting at your doorstep and take some time to plan an artistically enriching day out this summer!