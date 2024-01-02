Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

First Catch a Squirrel: 10.30am, Civic Centre, Berkhamsted, January 10. For the Arts Society Tring Park’s first lecture of 2024, Chantal Brotherton Ratcliffe explains artists’ techniques in the 15th and 16th Centuries, including the use of some surprising materials, such as the tail of a squirrel and burnt chicken bones. Visit artssociety-tringpark.co.uk for more information.