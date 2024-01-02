News you can trust since 1858
Arts Society Tring Park’s first lecture of 2024

Talk, January 10, by Chantal Brotherton Ratcliffe
By Christina GregoryContributor
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:37 GMT
First Catch a Squirrel: 10.30am, Civic Centre, Berkhamsted, January 10. For the Arts Society Tring Park’s first lecture of 2024, Chantal Brotherton Ratcliffe explains artists’ techniques in the 15th and 16th Centuries, including the use of some surprising materials, such as the tail of a squirrel and burnt chicken bones. Visit artssociety-tringpark.co.uk for more information.

