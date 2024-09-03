Arts Society Tring Park: Mid 18th Century Rococo Silver

By Christina Gregory
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:06 BST
At the next lecture for the Arts Society Tring Park, on September 11th at 10.30am at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted, Arts Society expert Ralph Hoyle will examine the social context of mid-18th century Rococo silver, and the adventures of its owners and makers

Arts Society expert lecturer Ralph Hoyle will discuss the Huguenot influence on this most decorative period for silver. His talk on mid-18th century Rococo silver for the Arts Society Tring Park at 10.30 am, September 11, at the Civic Centre, Berkhamsted, will illustrate new silversmithing techniques fused with new designs, together with methods of manufacture, interpretation of engraved heraldry and the social context.

He will take the audience on a journey to uncover the original owners by tracing the heraldry and revealing aspects of their life stories.

Fabulously wealthy aristocrats and middling sorts variously had a stint in the Tower of London, had tragic family circumstances, had their descendants gamble away their estates, or were dragged to their death in an overturned carriage… Knowledge of the owner’s background and exploits adds considerably to their interest and brings another dimension to the objects.

Ralph Hoyle

The Arts Society Tring Park is one of some 370 local branches of the Arts Society. Members can join at an annual cost of £53 for 10 monthly lectures, held at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted, plus outings at extra cost.

Guests are welcome to attend a lecture by prior arrangement with the membership secretary at a charge of £8: www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk

