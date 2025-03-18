Arts Society brings Banksy talk to Watford event

The Arts Society Moor Park and Watford’s new retirement community at Mayfield Village are to host a new arts related opportunity for people in the Watford area.

In a bid to tap a growing interest in the arts locally and to attract new members, The Arts Society Moor Park (TASMP) has invited lecturer and Blue Badge tour guide Pepe Martinez to present a talk to Watford residents about the fascinating works of street artist and activist, Banksy: Fraud or Genius?

Following the fascinating story of Banksy’s beginnings as a graffiti tagger on the streets of Bristol to now one of the world’s most famous artists, the Society hopes the event will attract Watford residents as new members.

The event will be held on Thursday May 8 with tea/coffee at 2pm for 2.30-3.30pm in the Mayfield Village Hall, Heron Place, WD18 0LQ. An optional high tea following the talk will be an opportunity for audience members to find out more about the many activities of The Arts Society Moor Park and enjoy Mayfield's restaurant.

TASMP Chair Andrew Egan says ‘We hope our Society’s first afternoon talk for the Watford community will attract new members. We have a busy programme of morning lectures and day seminars so this is an exciting new venture.’

Mayfield General Manager Nick Vincent says ‘We want to provide high quality events for our owners here at Mayfield and in the local community. We are delighted to welcome TASMP to the village for this engaging and sociable occasion.’

Michelle Thoumine, TASMP’s member for community engagement says ‘Interest in the arts is growing locally so we hope our society’s programme of talks, visits and outings will appeal to a new Watford audience. Many people are eager to widen their horizons, make new friends, expand an existing interest or perhaps discover a new one. Come along and join us!’

Lecture and high tea: £25; Lecture only: £12.

Book online at : moorparkdfas.com/special-events