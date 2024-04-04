Tring Natural History Museum to unveil winning images of competition inspired by Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife images snapped by budding photographers will be unveiled in a celebration event courtesy of Tring’s Natural History Museum.
Following the success of its Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year gallery, the museum invited young photographers to submit images of local animals, plants and landscapes for Tring's own competition.
The winning photographs will go on display at nearby Tring Library from April 7 to 21.
And a prize ceremony will take place at the library on Saturday (April 6) at 4.15pm, where the images will be displayed to the public for the first time.
Easter and spring festivities are also continuing at Tring museum until Sunday April 14 with an Egg Hunt Trail.
Children are also invited to discover the world of amphibians, from toads and frogs to newts and salamanders.
In an interactive session, visitors can get up close to specimens and create their very own amphibian to take home.
Visit the museum website for details.