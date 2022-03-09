See rarely viewed photos of music icons John Lennon and Jimmi Hendrix on display in Berkhamsted

Jimmi Hendrix and John Lennon. PICS: Richard Keith Wolff

An exhibition giving people the chance to view rarely seen portraits of music legends John Lennon and Jimmi Hendrix has been extended by a week.

The exhibition will run until Saturday (March 12) at community art gallery Open Door in Berkhamsted.

It features a retrospective exhibition of work by photographer Richard Keith Wolff captured in London during the late 1960s.

A chance meeting with a Canadian journalist led Wolff, then a photography student at the London Film School, to accompany him on a series of interviews with some of the world’s most iconic musicians.

In the breaks between their interviews for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Wolff had the opportunity to capture the artists in quiet, often thoughtful moments, and the resulting collection of images provides a remarkable insight both into the individuals and the period in which they were taken.

Wolff said: “One minute I was a student and the next I was meeting and photographing these guys who I really admired, who were changing the world of music, creating this big split from everything that had gone before. It all seemed very normal somehow though - anything seemed possible in the 60s!”

Other portraits featured in the exhibition include Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Eric Clapton and Yoko Ono.

Wolff continued: “These were the leading lights of our generation, there was really something special about them. Everyone knows their names and faces, even now, so many years later.”

Wolff went on to forge a successful career as an animation cameraman, including a stint working in Los Angeles, and made a number of short independent films. He has recently published a book of his work, “Moonlighted Photography”.

The exhibition includes a selection of his more recent work focusing on landscapes, including ones local to Berkhamsted, and experimental photographic techniques.