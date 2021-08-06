Local Arts Society offers free online lecture for Dacorum residents

A local Arts Society is offering a free Zoom lecture with a guest speaker to both members and non-members of the Society.

During the pandemic, The Arts Society Gade Valley moved its annual programme of professionally delivered lectures online to support its members and reach out to a wider audience.

The Society is now offering a free public Zoom lecture on the morning of Wednesday, September 22.

Guest speakerMatthew Denneywill explore the origins of new towns

In the lecture entitled “Post War New Towns – Stevenage and Harlow to Milton Keynes. Heroic architecture or a concrete mistake?”, guest speaker Matthew Denney will explore the origins of new towns such as Hemel Hempstead.

Matthew is an auctioneer and valuer holding a PhD in the Arts and Crafts Movement. He was formerly a senior lecturer at Southampton Solent University and is currently conducting research into post-war design and architecture.

Patricia Bandle, Arts Society GV chairman, said: “For anybody interested in the Arts, the September lecture will be the ideal opportunity to find out what our Society has to offer.

“Our 2021/22 lecture programme will continue to be delivered via Zoom until circumstances allow us to meet in person and will cover wide-ranging topics including Women War Artists; Holbein’s paintings of faces in the Steelyard; Chivalry, Art and Reality during the Great War; Tea, Opium and Hong Kong and 100 years of design on the London Underground.”

To register for the September lecture free of charge, visit: forms.gle/Bae3TgPJBosweaWc6 and submit the form.

Patricia added: “The Arts Society, Gade Valley is a thriving and friendly educational arts charity for people who want to keep up with all aspects of the arts and our artistic heritage.