Recently published a comprehensive collection of Franck Moore's work available to see in local libraries.

Franck Moore was a very prolific local artist. Born in 1913, he trained at the Royal College of Art. He lived in Redbourn from 1955 to 1981. Franck was Head of the Art Department at Apsley Grammar School in Hemel Hempstead later to be called Longdean Comprehensive School.

He was a former member of the Board of Governors of the Hertfordshire College of Art and Design.

He was an Examiner in Art for the University of London and Chief Examiner in A level Art at Bristol University. Franck was also a freelance lecturer in Art and Art history.

Franck lived at East Common Redbourn overlooking the cricket pitch and three elm trees which featured in a few of his paintings.

He designed the cover of a local magazine "the Redbourn Common Round".

Franck also designed and produced a cross for a chapel at St Mary’s Church in Redbourn. For many years Franck held evening art classes in Fish Street Congregational Chapel in Redbourn.

From 1972 to 1980 Franck and his wife ran Redbourn Studio and Art Gallery, they displayed art, sculpture, craft, and jewellery produced by local and some well known artists,

Franck's art was mainly figurative often with a strong graphical element and while style varied considerably there was a constant underlying theme of humanity, sympathy and celebration, he covered a number of different subjects including People, Sleeping, Mother and Child, Protest, Distress, Still Life, Landscape, Trees, Plants, Refugees and others.

His son Munro Moore has recently published two volumes recording images of his paintings, prints, sketches, carvings and his poetry. "Franck Moore a collection of his work" is available to be viewed locally at St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn libraries.