Hemel Hempstead’s new community art space will once again be open for public viewing during this year’s Herts Visual Arts Open Studios event in the Marlowes Shopping Centre next month.

Dacorum Creatives Art Hub has been set up and curated by local artist and mindfulness coach, Anna Schofield, and will be open from Saturday, September 18, to Sunday, October 10.

Hosted by the Herts Visual Arts Forum, a collective of local artists and makers, the space has been designed to give the community an opportunity to discover and enjoy the brilliant artwork made by local creatives.

Buddah Love by Anna Schofield

Anna said: “Many of our visitors who have come into the space before have said time and again how good they feel after enjoying the artwork at the gallery.

"There are new artists showing a wide range of art genres from abstract, impressionist, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery and photography – so there really is something for everyone to enjoy!”

During the Open Studios event, Anna will be introducing a brand new collection of vibrant, quirky mixed media abstracts which 'express the sheer joy I've felt reconnecting with my friends after a long and lonely year.'

Anna added: "The space is run entirely by the artists so when you come in you can talk to the artists about their work and what inspires them.

Horizon by Harry Ward

"They can also give you tips if, like so many others, you have taken up an art or craft pastime to support your wellbeing during (or even before) the last year.”

The public can expect a range of talent on show during the three week period of Open Studios, with artist demonstrations expected to take place on 16 of the 18 days the event is open.

There will be workshops for all ages on nine days, including Fun Palace workshops for all the family on the weekend of October 2, and 3.

Exhibitors at Open Studios

One of the many exhibitors, in addition to Anna, is Elspeth Hector, a master knitter, textile artist and maker.

She will be exhibiting her complete range of handmade knitted scarves, jewellery and whimsical creatures as well as demonstrating wire knitting and other techniques.

Jenny Shaw, a local painter, will also be exhibiting and will have on show her still-life work and flower studies painted with both watercolour and acrylic.

Also on display will be Sabbi Gavrailov, a portrait painter. He will be displaying his portrait work using a 17/18th-century painting approach which, over the last six months, he has developed to make use of his own photography to create the compositions of each painting.

Pete Greening, a self-taught artist, will be showing off his geometric abstract paintings with colours and patterns designed to confuse the eye. Pete’s work has also been used on the

covers of some music releases – mostly limited edition vinyl LPs.

Bernadine of Bernadine's Creations is a trained jewellery maker specialising in gorgeous, affordable jewellery using upcycled semi-precious stones. Bernadine will have a 'collection that offers something for everyone, with designs ranging from traditional to modern, delicate to bold' on display.

Ten more talented artists and makers, Amy Webb, Carla Valente, Clare Hogan, David Waterman, Harry Ward, Jean Langdon, Jo Chesney, John Durham, Katharine Harper and Mario Lautier Vella, will be showing their work and look forward to meeting visitors during Open Studios.

This year’s Open Studios expects to build on the success of last year’s popular event, with more visitors predicted to attend owing to the removal of last year’s Covid restrictions.

On each of the days that the Dacorum Creatives Art Hub is open during the Open Studios period there will be demonstrations and/or workshops taking place.

To find out more, pick up a leaflet outlining the full programme, or check details on the individual artist’s gallery pages.

Anyone can join the Herts Visual Arts Forum, so Anna encourages everyone to come and see for themselves.

She added: "Speak to the artists, get inspired, and most importantly enjoy the work on offer.

"Who knows, we may even encourage more local artists to join our popular group, Dacorum Creatives.”