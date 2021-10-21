Community art exhibition at Open Door Berkhamsted

A community art exhibition showcasing work produced during lockdown is taking place at Open Door Berkhamsted.

The art on display was produced at Edwina Wilks' online art classes during lockdown, and there will be a range of pieces on display at the community space until Saturday, October 30.

Open Door is a community and arts space on Berkhamsted high street where you can be active, creative and social, whatever your circumstances. It offers a range of activities, from workshops and exhibitions, to volunteering opportunities and other ways to make a difference.

Art Matters will be available to view from 10.30am till 3.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Edwina said: "I started teaching Art on Zoom over the Lockdown and my classes have really loved what they have been doing, so they wanted to show them to the rest of the community.

"They want them to see that you do not need to be a super artist to enjoy art and it is so good for you.

"It helps you forget your troubles and get engrossed in another world!

"People can expect to see a wide variety of colourful art all created by amateurs, some who have never done art before, but now love it. All things bright and beautiful - that lift your spirits!

"Open Door is a community arts centre in Berkhamsted and we want people who might benefit and enjoy art to pop along and have a look. They have yummy cakes there too and they only ask for donations!