This weekend will see Berkhamsted Art Society’s annual winter exhibition return to the town this week.

From Friday (November 4) until Sunday (November 6), the Civic Centre on Berkhamsted High Street will feature work from 37 artists.

One of the organisers, Ian Jones said: “More and more artists are joining Berkhamsted Art Society, so the range of art being made by our members is becoming even more diverse – there’ll be something for everyone.”

Pictured: Poster for the event

He added: “This is a fantastic chance for the community to buy affordable art, and meet and support local artists.”

The exhibition and sale will include more than 250 framed and unframed works, 90 ceramic and glass pieces, and 15 greeting card stands.