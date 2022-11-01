News you can trust since 1858
Berkhamsted Art Society’s annual winter exhibition returns this week - including Christmas card workshop

They say it will be the biggest winter exhibition for a decade

By Olivia Preston
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 4:28pm

This weekend will see Berkhamsted Art Society’s annual winter exhibition return to the town this week.

From Friday (November 4) until Sunday (November 6), the Civic Centre on Berkhamsted High Street will feature work from 37 artists.

One of the organisers, Ian Jones said: “More and more artists are joining Berkhamsted Art Society, so the range of art being made by our members is becoming even more diverse – there’ll be something for everyone.”

Pictured: Poster for the event

He added: “This is a fantastic chance for the community to buy affordable art, and meet and support local artists.”

The exhibition and sale will include more than 250 framed and unframed works, 90 ceramic and glass pieces, and 15 greeting card stands.

The weekend will see a Christmas card-making activity for children to get involved in. The free exhibition is open from 9am to 6pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday.