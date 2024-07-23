Ashridge House in Berkhamsted to host Upfest, Europe's largest street art festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer, Upfest, the creators of Europe's largest street art festival, will bring an extraordinary street art experience to the historic grounds of Grade I neo-Gothic country estate, Ashridge House.

From Sunday, August 4th to Sunday, September 15th, visitors will witness an artistic transformation, turning the property’s regal gardens into an urban canvas – highlighting the beauty in contrasting old and new.

Nestled in the heart of Hertfordshire, just 30 minutes from Euston, Ashridge House will blend Upfest’s unique urban artistry with its renowned historic elegance.

The picturesque Grade II* listed gardens will be adorned with bespoke sculptural artworks by 20 internationally acclaimed street artists, turning the estate into a vibrant 'Art House.'

Ashridge House featuring art by Liam Bononi

On Sunday, August 4th, the event commences with live painting sessions where visitors can see artists, such as Curtis Hylton and 17 others, in action.

These creatives, known for their distinctive styles, will draw inspiration from the rich history and natural beauty of Ashridge House, making unique pieces that harmoniously blend with the estate’s stunning landscapes.

The artworks will remain on display until September 15th, providing ample opportunity for exploration and enjoyment.

Featured artists:

Liam Bononi : Known for his hyper-realistic portraits, Bononi's work combines detailed faces with abstract organic textures, offering a hauntingly beautiful visual experience.

: Known for his hyper-realistic portraits, Bononi's work combines detailed faces with abstract organic textures, offering a hauntingly beautiful visual experience. WRDSMTH : This storyteller and artist uses vintage typewriter imagery paired with inspirational phrases, creating thought-provoking pieces that blend literature, art and urban environments.

: This storyteller and artist uses vintage typewriter imagery paired with inspirational phrases, creating thought-provoking pieces that blend literature, art and urban environments. Curtis Hylton: Hylton’s murals, inspired by nature, will complement Ashridge House’s iconic gardens. His vibrant depictions of wildlife and plant life, combined with dynamic colours and realism, create visually stunning scenes.