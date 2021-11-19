Art Society's annual art show and sale returns to Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted Art Society’s annual pre-Christmas art exhibition and sale in the Civic Centre is back this year – and promises something for everyone, including local youngsters.

The town centre venue will be jam-packed with fine art, prints, ceramics, photography, contemporary craft and more when the two-day exhibition and sale takes place on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

Original work by 30 art society members will be on show, including Lou Thompson, a Slade art school graduate who specialises in painting, silk screen printing and illustrative drawing, and Jackie Henderson, who recently reached the final 50 in the Artists and Illustrators Viking Cruises British Art Prize.

Bill's Tiger by Bill Bain

Popular local professional artists Mitzie Green, Mary Casserly, Tracy Dudley Liz Hobson, Terry Mower and Debbie Shrimpton are also exhibiting at the event, plus numerous local amateur painters, a couple potters and a glassmaker.

The event was a regular highlight of the 90-year-old society’s calendar that had to be cancelled last year because of coronavirus restrictions.

This year, Berkhamsted Art Society has produced special art-related worksheets designed to engage and inspire young visitors.

Louise Tompson View from Tankerton Beach

Swing Gate School children will get the chance to complete the worksheets when they visit on Friday, the opening day of the exhibition and sale.

The worksheets will then be available for other young visitors to try on Saturday.

James Honour, chairman, said: “We are really pleased to be back with our exhibition at the Civic Centre. It’s a super space, right in the heart of Berkhamsted – and we urge people to pop in and have a look while they are in the High Street.

“Admission is free and we promise visitors won’t be disappointed. There are more than 200 pieces of work on show – original, quality pieces by local people and at affordable prices. We look forward to seeing you.”

The exhibition and sale is open from 9am till 8pm on Friday, and 9am till 5pm on Saturday.

Berkhamsted Art Society meets on weekday evenings in Berkhamsted Civic Centre for talks and demonstrations, in the Court House for winter life drawing evenings, and at various locations in and around the town for summer sketching evenings.