An art school in Hemel Hempstead is launching a 10 week beginners drawing course next month.

Local artist and teacher Mario Lautier Vella is bringing his art school, The Fine Art Room, to Hemel Hempstead this October with a 10 week beginners Learn to Draw course.

The course is due to start on Thursday, October 7 from 1pm till 4pm at the Adeyfield Community Centre.

Art school launches in Hemel Hempstead with 10 week drawing course for beginners

Mario is the Founder and Principal Tutor of The Fine Art Room, and has been delivering courses online, across London and abroad since 2018.

He said: “Drawing is such an important, valuable skill for any artist, craftsperson or designer and is the best way to start your own practice if you're looking to get into art.

"The Learn to Draw course is aimed at total beginners or anyone who hasn't done art for some time.

"It's a comprehensive, step-by-step course that covers a lot of essential theory as well as practical techniques, and provides you with everything you need to draw with confidence and make artmaking enjoyable."

Drawing is a key part of Mario’s own art practice, with the professional artist making and exhibiting his drawings and other works regularly.

In 2017, he exhibited 100 drawings made over 100 days at the Peter Ingram Gallery at Frogmore Paper Mill in Apsley.

He has also exhibited work in the Space2 Gallery at Watford Museum and has won the prestigious Watford Area Art Challenge trophy twice in 2018 and 2016.

His art has been exhibited across the UK as well as Croatia, Portugal, Germany, Malta and Japan, and can be found in private collections around the world.