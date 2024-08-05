Art in the Nave August Bank Holiday Weekend - Hemel Hempstead Old Town

The 6th Annual Art in the Nave Festival returns to Hemel Hempstead Old Town

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6th Annual Arts Festival Art in the Nave returns to Hemel Hempstead over the August Bank Holiday weekend 24th- 26th August, 2024.

The vibrant Festival of Visual Arts returns to St Mary's Church in the Old Town, which is open from 11am to 5pm daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art in the Nave 2024 will once again focus a bright spotlight on the visual arts. The three-day festival has come to represent a major event in the Hertfordshire arts calendar with an exhibition and sale of high quality art works, created by local artists.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Art lovers attending the exhibition will be able to view and purchase a wide selection of excellent paintings, textiles, glass, ceramics, and silverware. Art in the Nave offers something for everyone and is a great opportunity for a family outing.

Entrance will be £2 (donation) for adults but free for anyone under sixteen. Light refreshments will be available too.

Money from the proceeds raised at the event will support The UK Langa Township Preschool Trust, the Berkhamsted based charity Hector’s House, The Friends of St Mary’s repair and restoration funds, and The LAnga Township Preschool Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s exhibition shall also feature a special exhibition of the winning entries chosen from twenty seven local primary schools that took part in Dacorum Young Artists Competition held earlier this year, and will also show the winning entries of the Rotary National Young Photographers competition.

Art in the Nave is organised and run entirely by volunteers.

To find out how you can help during the festival, please email: [email protected].