Art in the Nave 2025 returns to Hemel Hempstead this August Bank Holiday for a weekend of art, community and culture

Now inviting local artists to exhibit and the public to save the date for this much-loved visual arts festival Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire – Art in the Nave, Hemel Hempstead’s annual celebration of visual arts, will return to St Mary’s Church in Hemel Hempstead's Old Town over the August Bank Holiday weekend – Saturday 23rd to Monday 25th August 2025.

Now in its seventh year, the three-day festival has become a highlight of the Hertfordshire arts calendar, attracting artists and visitors from across the region.

Open daily from 11am to 5pm, the festival transforms the historic 12th-century church into a vibrant gallery space.

Visitors will enjoy the chance to explore and purchase original works from local artists, including paintings, textiles, ceramics, glass, handmade jewellery and silverware.

“Art in the Nave is a true celebration of local talent,” said Brian Doran, festival organiser. “It's a unique space where art lovers, families, and artists come together as a community. And the beautiful setting of St Mary’s, one of Hemel’s most beautiful and historic buildings, makes it all the more special.”

Artists from across Hertfordshire and the surrounding counties are invited to register to exhibit their work. It’s a valuable opportunity to showcase and sell art directly to an engaged audience in a warm and welcoming setting, with artists returning year upon year.

The event offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a serious collector, an art lover, or simply looking for a great local outing over the long weekend, it’s a welcoming and family-friendly space.

Entry is by suggested donation of £2 for adults, with free admission for under 16s.

Light refreshments will be available throughout the weekend.

The event also supports three local charities.

This year: ● Hector’s House – a local mental health and suicide prevention charity based in Berkhamsted; ● UK Langa Township Pre-School Trust – supporting education in South Africa; ● The Friends of St Mary’s – preserving and restoring the historic church. For more information or to get involved, please email [email protected]

About Art in the Nave

Art in the Nave is an annual, volunteer-led visual arts festival held at St Mary’s Church in Hemel Hempstead’s historic Old Town. Now in its seventh year, the event brings together local artists and the wider community to celebrate creativity in one of England's oldest historic buildings, St Mary’s (1140–1180 AD).