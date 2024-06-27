Are you sitting comfortably?

By Christina GregoryContributor
Published 27th Jun 2024, 09:17 BST
The next lecture for the Arts Society Tring Park on July 10th at 10.30am at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted will examine the development of a piece of furniture we take for granted in daily life - the chair.

Arts Society expert lecturer Janusz Karczewski-Slowikowski will take a journey through the history of the chair, looking at its construction and style from ancient times to the 19th century. He will also illustrate its use as a symbol of power and authority in courtly ritual in his talk for the Arts Society Tring Park on July 10th at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted. Visit www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk for more information.

The Arts Society Tring Park is one of some 370 local branches of the Arts Society. Members can join at an annual cost of £53 for 10 monthly lectures, held at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted, plus outings at extra cost.

Guests are welcome to attend a lecture by prior arrangement with the membership secretary at a charge of £8. www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk

