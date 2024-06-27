Are you sitting comfortably?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arts Society expert lecturer Janusz Karczewski-Slowikowski will take a journey through the history of the chair, looking at its construction and style from ancient times to the 19th century. He will also illustrate its use as a symbol of power and authority in courtly ritual in his talk for the Arts Society Tring Park on July 10th at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted. Visit www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk for more information.
The Arts Society Tring Park is one of some 370 local branches of the Arts Society. Members can join at an annual cost of £53 for 10 monthly lectures, held at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted, plus outings at extra cost.
Guests are welcome to attend a lecture by prior arrangement with the membership secretary at a charge of £8. www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.