Are you sitting comfortably?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next lecture for the Arts Society Tring Park on July 10th at 10.30am at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted will examine the development of a piece of furniture we take for granted in daily life - the chair.

Arts Society expert lecturer Janusz Karczewski-Slowikowski will take a journey through the history of the chair, looking at its construction and style from ancient times to the 19th century. He will also illustrate its use as a symbol of power and authority in courtly ritual in his talk for the Arts Society Tring Park on July 10th at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted. Visit www.artssociety-tringpark.co.uk for more information.

The Arts Society Tring Park is one of some 370 local branches of the Arts Society. Members can join at an annual cost of £53 for 10 monthly lectures, held at the Civic Centre Berkhamsted, plus outings at extra cost.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...