Announcing The Perfect Bite, A Dinner Experience inspired by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Perfect Bite, A Dinner Experience inspired by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery takes a bite out of the captivating and thrilling universe of the Knives Out film series. This immersive and interactive event will have guests on the edge of their seats as they dine together and work to uncover a dark truth. In collaboration with Netflix, Secret City presents a one-of-a-kind murder mystery dinner experience launching for the first time in London, England.

“You know, I have a chef friend and she speaks of trying to create the perfect bite…”

- Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

As a member of the culinary industry elite, you’re invited to an exclusive event hosted by acclaimed chef Maribelle Moore. Shortly after you arrive, Maribelle shockingly reveals that the menu she’s created for the evening will expose a dark secret about the Salty Six, the renowned culinary supergroup formed when they were students. With the other members of the Salty Six also in attendance, tensions begin to run high, and it isn’t long before a murderer strikes.

Luckily, one of the world’s best detectives, Logan Locke, a contemporary of the famed detective Benoit Blanc, is on the scene to investigate and help you decipher the clues hidden within Maribelle’s menu. Each course contains vital information, and it’s up to you and your team to sift through the evidence and determine whodunnit. As you feast on food-based puzzles, you’ll unravel the twists and turns to solve this captivating mystery.

Rally your friends together in your finest threads and experience Gaucho City of London. What was once the historic silver vaults of the Bank of England, is now a superb steak restaurant in London’s historical financial district. Enjoy an elevated 4-course meal while solving a thrilling whodunnit with a live cast of intriguing characters.

The hit debut experience of The Perfect Bite WOWed fans in Toronto and Vancouver, selling out for 3 consecutive months, serving over 3000 guests at the renowned Peter Pan Bistro.

“An absolutely incredible evening! It was my partner and my first time ever at a murder mystery dinner and it was just the most outrageous fun we've had. 10/10 would recommend to all my friends and hope to catch another event by Secret City!”

“It blew us out of the water. Just incredible. We didn’t want it to end!”

“This was incredibly fun, witty, delicious and an overall amazing experience. The food was delicious, from the moment you are greeted at the door the experience starts….The actors were all wonderful, never breaking character, the changing lights, the music, every detail was thoughtfully and carefully planned. I’d 100% do it again!”

Event Details

Event Run: Begins Thursday, June 5, 2025

Schedule: Wednesday - Fridays at 7PM, Saturdays at 1PM & 6PM

Location: Gaucho City of London, 1 Bell Inn Yard, London EC3V 0BL

Duration: 150 minutes

Menu: 4-course pre-fixe meal (vegan/vegetarian & gluten-free options available)

Attire: Dress to impress in your best

Ticket Information

General Admission

Individual ticket:£140 + VAT

Table of 4: £499 + VAT (£124.75 per person)

Prime Time (Fridays & Saturdays)

Individual Ticket: £150 + VAT

Table of 4: £539 (£134.75 per person)

Tickets can be purchased online at knivesoutdinner.com