A Sea of Spots: 101 Dalmatians gather for charity dog walk to support animal welfare

Join the pack and support the Agria Dog Walk, in partnership with DogFest, on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June, at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire. For every dog walked Agria will donate £5 towards dog rescue organisations.

Dog lovers unite! To celebrate its sixth year, the Agria Dog Walk is set to be bigger and better than ever, with Agria calling all Dalmatian owners to bring their furry friends along – with the aim of gathering 101 Dalmatians to put a paw forward for a cause.

Set to be a weekend to remember, the annual charity event is taking place as part of Agria’s headline partnership with DogFest, to support dog rescue organisations across the UK.

But the festivities aren’t just for spotted dogs – canine companions of all shapes and sizes will be able to take part in a leisurely stroll of 2km or 5km at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, at 2pm on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June - where for every dog that takes part, Agria will be donating £5 to rescue organisations across the UK.

With plenty of fun to be had, visitors to the Agria tent can take home a free Pet Pawtrait of their canine companion, make the most of the Bark and Ball Pit, facepainting and games, and even win some exciting prizes.

For those that can’t make it to this fantastic day of family-friendly fun, Agria is also holding a virtual Digital Dog Walk event, for dogs to take part during their usual walk – so every dog can be a fundraiser!

Throughout May, the Agria Digital Dog Walk is the perfect way to take part anywhere, anytime. Whether it’s strolling through a local park, hitting the beach, or wandering along a woodland trail, every walk makes a difference.

Those walking in their local areas will trigger a donation by signing up online to show their support. Dog owners are encouraged to boost the movement by posting a photo of their dog to social media, tagging @agriapetinsurance with the hashtag #AgriaDogWalk.

Agria will be attending an additional five DogFest events this year, where it will continue to raise awareness for rehoming organisations:

21-22 June, Tatton Park, Cheshire

12-13 July, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

6-7 September, Ashton Court, Bristol

13-14 September, Harewood House, Yorkshire

27-28 September, Loseley Park, Surrey

Warwickshire-based charity British Dalmatian Welfare, which has a rehoming network across the UK, is amongst the organisations set to receive a much-needed donation from the Agria Dog Walk and will be attending the Agria stand at Knebworth House on the 7th and 8th June.

Maggie, a volunteer for more than 40 years at British Dalmatian Welfare, says: “We’re dedicated to giving our beloved Dalmatians the very best chance at a happy, fulfilled life, so it’s truly heartwarming to see so many people coming together in support of this agenda. The Agria Dog Walk is a fantastic event for charities like ours - many don’t realise that we are entirely volunteer-run, with passionate individuals generously giving their time and energy.

Agria is challenging Dalmatian owners to bring their precious pups along to support the cause, with the aim of gathering 101 Dalmatians at the event.

“In today’s challenging economic climate, we do our best to support owners financially wherever we can - from providing dog food and arranging foster homes to helping with vet bills, which can add up quickly. Donations like Agria’s are invaluable in helping us continue this work, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support."

Vicki Wentworth, CEO at Agria Pet Insurance, says: “We’re thrilled to see so many people getting involved in the Agria Dog Walk to get behind such an incredible cause – one that’s deeply important to all of us at Agria. These charities couldn’t be more deserving: we see every day the important work they do, and we’re proud to be giving back to help support those animals most desperately in need.

“In 2024, over 1,500 dogs and their families took part, generating an impressive £20,000 in donations to help care for animals in search of their forever homes. Every dog who participates makes a difference, and we can’t wait to see them all take part on 7th and 8th June!”

Agria, one of the world’s leading animal insurers, will donate £5 for every dog who walks the walk around the beautiful British countryside, to help support seven UK charities: British Chihuahua Rescue, Spaniel Rescue Foundation, People's Animal Welfare Society, GSP Rescue UK, STECS Scottie Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue Elite, and British Dalmatian Welfare.

Visit agriapet.co.uk/agria-dog-walk to sign up to the Agria Dog Walk, either virtually or at Knebworth House – and for information on how to pre-book your DogFest tickets if you can make it there in person!