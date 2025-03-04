A rare mix of local artistic talent at new exhibition

A unique arts exhibition is coming to Berkhamsted on 29 – 30 March 2025. The inaugural Artists & Makers event is proudly presented by Herts Visual Arts, the only county-wide artistic community.

The exhibition promises to be a vibrant showcase of artistic talent, with both two dimensional and 3D art on display. It features an exciting range of artworks including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, and more. It’s rare to see such a variety of artistic media at one show.

If you enjoy art, you’ll love this exhibition! Visitors will have the chance to meet the artists, learn about their creative processes, and even purchase original pieces.

A highlight of the exhibition will be the "Meet the Artists" reception on Saturday evening. This special evening brings together artists and art enthusiasts.

It’s hosted by Herts Visual Arts, (HVA), the county’s premier artistic community. HVA welcomes professional, aspiring, and hobbyist creatives in all artistic styles and media.

‘We want to provide an event for local artists to showcase their work and to invite visitors to enjoy the rich artistic talent in our area,’ says Sally Taylor, Chair of HVA. ‘Artists & Makers exhibits a unique blend of media, offering visitors an opportunity to explore and enjoy a wide range of creative skills. They may even find a new favourite artist or type of art!’

Artists & Makers is being held in Berkhamsted Civic Centre on Saturday 29 March from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday 30 March from 10am to 4pm. The Meet the Artists reception is on Saturday 29 March, 6pm – 8pm, free entry with a fully stocked pay-bar.

For more information about the exhibition and to book to attend the Meet the Artists event, please visit www.hvaf.org.uk/our-events/artists-makers-fair