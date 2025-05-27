A behind the scenes glimpse ahead of Classic Ibiza’s return to Hatfield House

As Classic Ibiza’s 10th birthday celebrations at Hatfield House on Saturday 16 August draw ever closer, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir, the show’s special guests, gathered in a London music studio last week to perfect this summer’s show.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing together an orchestra that’s worked with many dance music greats, such as Groove Armada and Robert Miles, with a choir that’s recorded with the likes of Madonna and Blur, promises to be a performance not to be missed.

The combination of USO’s powerful instrumentals and LCGC’s soulful vocals, will create a euphoric wall of sound on eight anthemic house tracks, voted for by Classic Ibiza’s audience, in the first half of the show. You can get a tantalising glimpse from the rehearsal of one of those tracks, “You Got the Love,” here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Hussey, USO’s founder and Classic Ibiza conductor, comments: “Getting Urban Soul Orchestra together ahead of the Classic Ibiza summer tour always gets the blood pumping, but this year we’re talking a whole new level. Hearing London Community Gospel Choir perform live with us for the first time literally blew me away. Get ready to throw your hands up in the air, Hatfield. We’re gonna be taking you to church!”

London Community Gospel Choir

In total, USO will perform over 50 house anthems, in two sets packed full of crowd favourites from the concert’s 10-year repertoire. Tracks from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and Faithless will be given the full orchestral treatment.

Stephen Hussey adds: “Because we’re playing more tracks than ever before, I’ve created a set that concentrates on those killer hooks, beats and of course drops. From beginning to end, you’re gonna be taken on a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the very best in house music. I can’t wait to share what we’ve got in store.”

Elsewhere in the show, LCGC will be joining former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis for a live mash-up of uplifting house. And of course, Classic Ibiza’s DJ Goldierocks will be joining USO on the decks and performing her very own set of deep house classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand for tickets to Classic Ibiza’s summer tour is high, with some venues already having sold out. Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House is proud to be supporting local charity Herts Young Homeless.

Visit classicibiza.co.uk for more information.