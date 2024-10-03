99-year-old former Bomber pilot finds new lease of life through chair yoga

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 99-year-old former Lancaster Bomber pilot has found a new lease of life by using chair-based yoga to keep active.

Roy Briggs, from Dacorum, has attended the classes since they launched in January 2024 and is a shining example that it’s never too late to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

“I come to the sessions because they get me out and moving”, says Roy, “I have always been active – I was a Lancaster Bomber pilot, and my wife and I also fostered 30 children over the years, so I stayed fit and active to give them the best childhood possible.”

For Roy, the sessions, run by Everyone Active, Dacorum Borough Council’s leisure operator, in collaboration with Age UK, have helped him to not only improve his physical strength, but make new friends.

“I really enjoy getting out and seeing other people who have now become my friends. I think my strength and mobility would be much worse if I didn’t come,” he adds.

The chair-based sessions, which take place once a fortnight at Hemel Hempstead Library, were launched to reach a demographic of leisure and non-leisure centre users to help prevent social isolation in the area.

As well as Roy, the sessions have also been beneficial to members of the community who have preexisting medical conditions, with Liz Knight, 60, using the sessions to help her recover from surgery.

“I had spinal surgery not long ago and the seated yoga exercises help me to stretch out and feel looser for the rest of the week.” she says.

“I tried a seated class and found it made such a difference I now attend other classes as part of Everyone Active’s Community Outreach programme to help me be more flexible and develop strength in my legs as I become older. I love walking my dogs and increasing my fitness levels ensures I stay active every day.

“Not only have the sessions helped me physically, but I have a much livelier social life – I get invited to all sorts of things now! The sessions have helped me understand that age is definitely not a barrier to staying active!”

The classes include an array of gentle, chair-based or standing exercises. Attendees are encouraged to move their body slowly and confidently into positions which help improve strength and flexibility, whilst focusing on mindfulness and relaxation.

Each class is followed by a community café with tea and biscuits, helping to prevent social isolation.

The success of the sessions embodies Everyone Active’s Age is Just a Number campaign which will launch on Saturday 5 October. Now in its fourth year, the campaign is designed to encourage over 60s to get active.

Adriana Wyzykowska, Activity and Wellbeing Manager for Everyone Active across Dacorum, said: “We are delighted to see the profound positive impact these sessions have had on our community. The progress of individuals like 99-year-old Roy and Liz, who’s recovering from surgery, is really inspiring.

“Chair Yoga is perfect for those who don't feel they can get down onto a mat and back up again, and I’ve seen first-hand how much joy the sessions bring to older members who were struggling to find ways to keep active later in life.

“These low-impact sessions are not only a wonderful opportunity for attendees to improve their strength, mobility and flexibility, but coming together as a group helps to combat social isolation, and I can’t wait to see the positive long-term impact these sessions will have on our amazing attendees.”

Sessions run from 10:30am-11:30am on alternate Thursdays at Hemel Hempstead Library. Classes cost £2 (cash only) and attendees are not required to book. For more information, please visit: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/dacorum-community-outreach/hemel-hempstead-library/