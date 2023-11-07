News you can trust since 1858
1st Homecare hosts Open Day in new Kings Langley branch

Award-winning home care company, 1st Homecare, has been based in Kings Langley for many years and has recently moved to larger premises in Railway Terrace, Langley Wharf.
By Abbi LanganContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
To celebrate the manager Helen and her team are hosting an Open Day on Thursday 9th November, to welcome the local community in for an informal chat and to meet the team.

The event will take place at 14 Langley Wharf, Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, WD4 8JE, between 10-12 for elevenses or between 2-4pm for afternoon tea.

If you have any questions about caring for family members, then please pop by.

