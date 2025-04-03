100-strong yoga class marks WWII veteran’s 100th birthday in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hemel Hempstead World War II veteran marked his 100th birthday in style yesterday as 100 people joined him for a special yoga session celebrating the milestone.

Roy Briggs, a former Lancaster Bomber wireless operator, took centre stage at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, surrounded by family, friends and fellow yoga enthusiasts. His children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren were among those who rolled out their mats to honour the centenarian, who turned 100 on 29th March.

After the session, everyone joined in singing Happy Birthday before celebrating with tea and a slice of birthday cake.

"It was truly moving to see so many people gather to celebrate Roy's century," said Adriana Wyzykowska, Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, which manages the leisure centre. "We set an ambitious target of 100 participants, and the community responded brilliantly. The energy in the room was incredible."

Roy has been a dedicated participant in Everyone Active’s chair yoga sessions since they launched in January 2024, attributing his remarkable mobility and strength to the classes.

"The classes are a lifeline. I come because they get me out and moving," says Roy, who has always maintained an active lifestyle. "I was a Lancaster Bomber wireless operator, and my wife and I also fostered 30 children over the years, so I stayed fit and active to give them the best childhood possible."

The event was also attended by Mayor of Dacorum, Brenda Link, and Annie Brewster, High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, who both praised the initiative for promoting active ageing and community spirit.

For Roy, these classes have become a highlight of his social calendar.

"I really enjoy getting out and seeing other people who have now become my friends. I think my strength and mobility would be much worse if I didn't come," he adds. "The social aspect keeps me coming back week after week."

The chair yoga sessions, run in collaboration with Age UK, take place weekly at Hemel Hempstead Library. They were introduced to combat social isolation among older adults, with each class followed by a community café with tea and biscuits.

The event was led by Maria Oliver, who delivers the chair yoga sessions at Hemel Hempstead Library. Maria said: "Chair yoga is a very inclusive and accessible class. It’s perfect for everyone, no matter how mobile or fit they are. A lot of people come who are maybe older or have health conditions and can’t get down onto a mat for whatever reason. It also really helps with balance.

“If someone aged 100 can do a weekly yoga class, so can you. It’s not about being acrobatic or hyperflexible, it’s about using your body – if you don’t use it, you lose it, as the saying goes! It’s great to move your body in whatever way you can.”

Adriana Wyzykowska continued: "Roy is living proof that fitness is for everyone, regardless of age or ability. This event embodies the spirit of Everyone Active’s 'Age Is Just a Number' campaign, which encourages older people to stay active and challenges the misconception that fitness is just for younger generations.

“What makes our chair yoga programme so special isn't just the physical benefits – it's the sense of community and belonging that participants experience. Many of our regulars tell us that making new friends and social connections is just as important as the exercise itself.”

Everyone Active operates Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

Chair yoga classes cost £6.10, including refreshments, and are bookable via the Everyone Active app. For more information, please visit: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/dacorum-community-outreach/hemel-hempstead-library/