West Side Story comes to Frogmore Mill

Following highly acclaimed productions of Rent and La Boheme at historic Frogmore Mill last summer, Vivo D’Arte return with the landmark Broadway musical, West Side Story.

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern day New York City as two young idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

With memorable songs including Tonight, America and Maria performed by a cast comprised of mainly graduates and students of some of the country’s leading music schools and performing arts institutions, this is one show not to be missed. Leading man George Watkins (Tony) is currently studying Vocal Studies and Opera at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and will be performing alongside Jacquelyne Hill (Maria) who is a recent graduate of the same college.

Vivo D’Arte provides high quality stage opportunities for performers who are in training or just starting their professional careers and rehearsals have been taking place at Frogmore Paper Mill, where a large bailing machine has recently been moved to create more space to increase the size of the audience.

Show times 7.30pm Tuesday April 18 - Saturday April 22. Tickets £20, students £15. Some tickets may be available on the door on the night but pre-booking is strongly advised. Box office 07854 742473 or email tickets@vivodarte.co.uk or book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/vivodarte

