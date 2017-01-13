Profile of Richard Burton in Hemel Hempstead

Looking at the life of an acting legend, a new twist on an historic tale plus plenty of music, comedy and family friendly shows fill the spring and summer programme at The Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead.

Burton is a one man show vividly presenting the life of the great Welsh actor Richard Burton in his own words from humble beginnings to Hollywood mega stardom.

Beautiful women, including Elizabeth Taylor, alcohol, wealth, stage and screen are the threads woven into this sad, happy and exuberant, sometimes hilarious show. On at 8pm on Wednesday, March 1. Tickets £14.

Later in the month there is comedy with Mitch Benn: Don’t Fear the Reaper. Now 46, his personal life in turmoil and childhood heroes dropping like flies, Mitch confronts his and his audience’s mortality with hilarious and tuneful consequences. On at 8pm on Friday, March 19. Tickets £14.

Tina May returns to the Old Town Hall with a swinging band of musicians to celebrate her favourite singers, Ella Fitzgerald in particular in this centenary year of her birth. On at 8pm on Saturday, March 11. Tickets £15.

A family show with plenty of audience participation encouraged is Monstersaurus following the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters. On at 11am and 2.30pm on Saturday, April 8. Tickets £6.50.

Merely Theatre’s minimalist, gender blind productions put an emphasis on accessibility and clear storytelling, bringing Shakespeare’s words to vivid new life. The company presents Romeo and Juliet in all its raw and savage beauty at 2pm and 8pm on Wednesday, May 10. Tickets from £8.

Confabulation presents writer, performer and O level biologist (grade C) Eamonn Fleming as he stumbles through the amazing world of Memory Palaces, False Memories and Werther’s Originals. On at 8pm on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets £14.

American born trumpeter Andre Canniere presents music from his latest album The Darkening Room, inspired by the poems of Rainer Maria Rilke and Charles Bukowski at 8pm on Thursday, June 29. Tickets £13.

For full details of all shows, dates, times and ticket prices and to book online go to www.oldtownhall.co.uk or call the box office on 01442 228091. Discounts are available for most shows with concession rates, Dacorum Card and Upstaged.