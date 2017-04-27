Odyssey bought to life for children in Hemel

Families can follow Cbeebies’ Patrick Lynch as he launches Ulysses and his companions on a fantastic 20 year long voyage to get back home in There and Back Again - An Odyssey.

First written down 3,000 years ago, The Odyssey is the mother of all stories, the ultimate source of myths and legends full of epic battles, floating islands and one eyed giants.

Miniature worlds created out of sand, stones, fire and water will come to life on a large screen where a storm in a teacup becomes an Aegean tempest through Lyngo Theatre’s use of multiple cameras to magnify table top puppetry down to the smallest detail.

Suitable for six to 11-year- olds, the show is at the Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead at 11am and 2.30pm on Saturday (April 29). Tickets £6.50, box office 01442 228091.