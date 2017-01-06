Dance tribute to Fred Astaire

Fred Astaire was considered to be one of the greatest dancers in Hollywood, and his talent will be celebrated by two of Strictly Come Dancing’s professionals in a nationwide tour next year.

Remembering Fred is an exciting new show starring Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara, who will be performing routines from the golden age of Hollywood’s most celebrated dancer, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Audiences will also hear tributes from famous fans of Astaire - including Darcey Bussell, Ginger Rogers, Don Black, Bruce Oldfield, Gene Kelly, Irving Berlin, Ava Astaire and Twiggy - about how he touched their lives.

Backed by a full supporting cast of dancers, live band and singers, Aljaz and Janette will perform routines to classics from the American Songbook written by the likes of George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter.

Remembering Fred will feature songs such as Puttin’ On The Ritz, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, The Way You Look Tonight, Top Hat White Tie and Tail and Let’s Face the Music and Dance.

Aljaz and Janette said: “Fred Astaire is an inspiration to every dancer we know. We are excited to be headlining a show paying tribute to this unique Hollywood legend.

“We will celebrate his dance, his choreography, his most memorable songs and films, as well as his poise and elegance and what made this man such an icon of the 20th century.

“And just like Fred, we will be doing it big, doing it right and doing it with style!”

Remembering Fred comes to the Alban Arena at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 28.

Tickets, from £19.50, are available from www.alban-arena.co.uk, www.rememberingfred.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call 0844 844 0444.