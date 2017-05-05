American theme for concert with guest pianist

Award-winning pianist Jinah Shim will join Aylesbury Symphony Orchestra for their next concert, taking place this weekend.

The concert has an American theme and will include George Gershwin’s instantly recognisable Rhapsody in Blue, performed by Jinah, who was the winner of the 2015 Philip and Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert

Artists.

Jinah began learning the piano at the age of five and entered and won competitions and festivals during her school years.

She studied with Professor Malcolm Wilson at the Birmingham Conservatoire on a full scholarship as a junior student.

Continuing the American theme, the weekend concert will include Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 From the New World.

Written while Dvorak was in America, this piece includes the popular Largo, which is often seen as an expression of his desire to be back home in his native land.

Readers may recognise the music from the famous Hovis bread television advertisement in the Seventies, where a young delivery boy was seen pushing his bicycle up a very steep cobbled street.

Completing the concert programme Jinah will join the orchestra on piano for Marquez’s Danzon No. 2 which

celebrates a dance style with its origins in Cuba, but which is a part of the folklore of Mexico.

Written for full orchestra, the piece features solos for clarinet, oboe, piano, violin, trumpet and piccolo and will be sure to have everyone tapping their feet.

The orchestra will be conducted by Ben Palmer, acclaimed for his innovative and imaginative programming, who is gaining increasing recognition around the world as an inspiring and versatile conductor.

The concert takes place at St Mary’s Church in Church Street, Aylesbury, from 4pm on Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and are available from the orchestra website at www.aylesburyorchestra.co.uk.

Students under 18 accompanied by an adult pay only £5 to get in.