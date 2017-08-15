Food glorious food at Berkhamsted Food Festival

Pies, vintage teas, local ales and live music are all part of the Berkhamsted Food Festival.

Held in the grounds of B&M Care beside the beautiful historic Ashlyns Hall in Chesham Road, the festival will bring together the finest independent eateries, producers and suppliers from Berkhamsted and the surrounding villages.

Featuring at this year’s festival will be the main field where visitors can buy favourite dishes from all the local cafes, restaurants and chefs - because everything tastes better outdoors!

The Marketplace will be bursting with a veritable feast of fabulous goodies to take away as live music is performed by some of Berkhamsted’s finest musicians.

A cookery demonstration stage will feature some new foodie talents and this year the Vintage Tea Tent will be welcomed back, and a new addition introduced - the Pie ad Pint Tent, sponsored by Haresfoot Brewery.

Children will have plenty to keep them entertained with bouncy castles, face painting, arts and crafts and even their own cookery demonstrations and workshops, hosted by Cookies Cookery School. New additions for the little ones this year will be Messy Mash-Up and the charming Tents and Teacups Team.

The food and drink menu promises something to cover all tastes with Sugar and Spice and all things nice, Caribbean, Italian, Indian, a barbecue, local ales, scrumptious cakes and ice made and chocolates.

This year it is even easier to join the action. Online ticket sales and a shuttle bus will make it easier to get to the festival from 11am - 5pm on Sunday September 3.

The adult ticket price on the day is £8 subject to availability, in advance the online ticket price is £6.50 from www.berkofoodfest.co.uk

Under 16s will be admitted free.

There is limited parking on site so the free return shuttle bus will run from the bus stop outside W H Smith in Berkhamsted town centre to Ashlyns every half an hour from 11am - 4pm.

Full details of the festival, shuttle and to book online, go to the website (address above).