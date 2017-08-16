5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

1 Ghostly walk

Boxmoor, Hemel Hemsptead, 8.30pm Monday August 21

On the chalky moors, tales are told of murder, hangings and disaster. Come and meet the ghosts of Boxmoor and hear their stories. Meet at the Fishery Wharf Cafe or Camelot Rugby Club 15 minutes before performance time. The interactive walk lasts for an hour and a half and sturdy shoes are recommended. Adults £15, over 60s £10, under 12s £7.50. Everyone is welcome but it is requested that under 16s are accompanied by an adult. Tickets must be booked for this event. Full details and a link to the eventbrite booking site are online at:

www.spiritoftheoldtown.co.uk

2 Outdoor with the animals

Paradise Wildlife Park, Broxbourne, open 9.30am - 6pm daily

Keep your little ones’ boredom at bay with a trip to Paradise Wildlife Park over the school summer holidays. One of th eleading wildlife parks in Europe, Paradise is hoe to over 400 exotic wild animals including tigers, monkeys, zebras, red pandas, penguins, white lions and snow leopards. Admission price for adults when booked online is £17.82.

www.pwpark.com

3 Film

Despicable Me 3, The Rex Cinema, Berkhamsted, 2pm tomorrow (Thursday August 17)

The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world. The film is also on at 2pm on Thursday August 31. Box office 01442 877759 or book online:

www.therexberkhamsted.com

4 Mimi’s European Adventure

Waddesdon Manor, 10am to 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays through to August 28

Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah is celebrating the Rothschild family heritage with a different themed activity each week inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. This week (August 16 to 20) is Italian week celebrating the Venetian carnevale by creating masks. £2 per child. Normal admission charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

5 Living history

Tudor Courtroom, Chiltern Open Air Museum, Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles, Saturday August 19 - Sunday August 20

Take a trip down to Chalfont (just half an hour in the car) to join in an historic Tudor courtroom drama to find out what was happening in the year 1585. Become the jury and participate in the court cases. Has the landlord watered the beer? Who abducted Widow Besser’s grandson? Will the village scold be sent to the ducking stool? Chiltern Open Air Museum rescues threatened historic buildings and in 1987 the museum rescued a Tudor oak framed barn from Northolt. The barn was used in Tudor times for storing hay and the Tudor Courtroom event will take place within this historic setting, creating an authentic Tudor experience for visitors to enjoy and will provide a great opportunity to find out about crime and punishment in the 16th century.

www.coam.org.uk

