5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to just a few of the events coming to the Hemel Hempstead area

1 Comic Con

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, tomorrow (Saturday August 5) and Sunday August 6, entry from 10am

The theatre’s very first Comic Con will take over the entire building for the whole weekend. Highlights will include visits from former Dr Who Colin Baker, Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge and Farscape’s Virginia Hay There will also be a chance to see Dr Who’s Tardis, the Game of Thrones throne, R2D2 and a Jurassic Park jeep. Numerous stalls and vendors will showcase their wares alongside fun displays, film props and interactive experiences. Actors and artists from film, television and the comic world will be in attendance, giving the public the chance to meet them and take part in many photo opportunities. Traders at the event will be selling everything from artwork to Lego, collectable toys and figures to jewellery. Visitors will be encouraged to take part in the Comic Con Cosplay competition in Circle 1 on arrival. Single day and weekend passes available. Call 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

2 Sleep under the stars

Nature Night Camping, Whipsnade Zoo, Saturday August 5

Lovers of the great outdoors can pitch their tents and sleep under the stars at Whipsnade Zoo this summer with a brand new wild camping experience. Running on selected Saturdays during August and September (the other dates are August 12 and 19 and September 2), visitors wil be able to sleep over at the UK’s largest zoo alongside its 3,500 animals. Once the zoo gates are shut for the day, campers will pitch their tents and listen to a fascinating talk on how best to spot the animals at night time. As darkness falls campers will head out on a torch lit expedition . The next morning there will be breakfast and an exclusive tour before the zoo opens to the public. Overnight guests will then be free to enjoy the rest of their day at the zoo, as entry is included in the camping price. For full details and to book online go to:

www.zsl.org/whipsnade

3 Musical theatre workshops

Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, 10am - 4pm Monday August 7 - Friday August 11

Three groups for children aged five to seven; eight to 11; and 12 plus. Wrap around care is available from 9am-10am and from 4-5pm. Five days of workshops of musical show stoppers from famous West End and Broadway hits resulting in a show for family and friends. £200. Full details online:

www.berkhamstedartscentre.co.uk

4Mimi’s European adventure

Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays through to August 28

Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah is celebrating the Rothschild family heritage with a different themed activity each week inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. This week (August 2 - 6) is German week and there’s a chance to decorate your very own gingerbread heart in a traditional German style. £3 per child. Normal admission charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

5 Farm activity

Willows Activity Farm, St Albans, 10am - 5.30pm Monday to Sunday

Summer Spectacular packed programme running until September 3. All details and to book, go online:

www.willowsactivityfarm.com

