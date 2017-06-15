Reigning champions Green are knocked out at quarter-finals

The 2015 Heath Park Cup final

could be repeated at the semi-final stage after Hemel Hempstead knocked out the reigning champions to set up a potential match with Watford.

Hemel played the 2016 Heath Park Cup champions Leverstock Green at Bedmond Road on Friday evening and came away with a win in front of many sun-basking spectators.

Hemel reached 137-4 with Will Langley top-scoring with 41 and Lewis Hodgins adding a solid 38.

The Green could only make 124-7 with Hemel’s bowlers Anjam Khan and Brett Penny both taking two wickets a piece.

The victory sets up a semi-final on the road for Hemel at either Watford Town or Kings Langley who are still in the process of arranging their fixture.

Hemel beat Watford in the 2015 final, and won the competition the year before that.

There is still a month to go before the semi-final has to be played.

Other quarter-final ties to be played are: Little Gaddesden/Potten End v Berkhamsted, and Dingwall v Abbots Langley.

The 20-over knock-out cup competition, sponsored by Adex Interiors, has a rich history dating back to 1960, long before the current vogue for T20 cricket was even in its gestation period.

The final will take place at Hemel’s Heath Park on Friday, July 14.