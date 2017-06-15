Storm make a huge – all 7ft of him – new signing

Hemel Storm have signed experienced and dominating 7ft tall centre and former Great Britain under-20 international Lee Greenan.

The Storm’s first big signing of the summer is part of their bid to strengthen the team to compete for silverware in the 2017/18 season.

Greenan, who has played professionally in France, is now studying at the University of Essex and is a part of their elite sport scholarship programme.

Dave Titmuss, Head of Storm’s Basketball Programme, said he is delighted to have secured Greenan’s signature and believes the 27-year-old will flourish at the club and play an important role in the team’s push for national honours.

Titmuss said: “Lee has great instincts for the game and has been playing since he was 14-years-old.

“The impressive thing is that he’s still developing as a player and is potentially the best big man in the league.

“Aside from his obvious attributes, I was immediately impressed with his demeanour and the fact that he especially wanted to be a part of the Storm family.

“He’ll fit in very well with our guys.”

After signing for the Storm, Greenan said: “I can’t wait, it’s really exciting.

“I’ve started my pre-season training already and I’m good to go.

“Everyone you speak to has good things to say about Storm. It’s Division One basketball where I think I belong.”

Greenan added how much he appreciated the club’s reputation for professionalism, their coaching programme and the amazing support they received at home games at Sportspace.

The seven-footer competed for Essex University last season and led them to an undefeated campaign, a National Trophy and promotion to the British Universities and Colleges Sport Premier Division.

Titmuss added: “The performance programme at the University of Essex has been a terrific influence on Lee and especially the sports science aspects.

“He’s in the best shape of his life and ready to be an important part of Storm’s future.”

Dave Parry, the director of sport at Essex University, says he is also delighted with the progress Greenan has made and added: “Our scholarship programme is based around an athlete-centred approach and so it’s great to see Lee stepping up to Division One, especially with Hemel Storm, one of a number of close partner organisations we have.”

Lee is no stranger to success. He represented England at the U16 and U18 level and Great Britain at under-20s.

He attended Barking Abbey Sports College for three years and competed with Essex Leopards in National League Division One. After college, he played professionally for St Dizier Basket where the French Club won promotion. He then returned to home soil to play for Ipswich in Division Two.

Storm’s new chairman Tony Humphrey said: “It’s great news to have signed Lee, he joins us at an exciting time for everyone associated with the club.

“Having established ourselves in Division One we now want to push on and with the help of our growing number of commercial partners see Storm consistently challenging for national honours in the seasons ahead. We’re excited about the direction that the club is headed.”

Last season, Storm made the play-offs but lost in the first round to the No 1 seeds in the post-season tournament.

Storm is expected to announce details in the coming weeks of their coaching staff for the upcoming season and issue updates about returning and new players.