Seniors have a solid start at opening SAL match

Dacorum & Tring’s senior athletes had a promising start to their 2017 SAL outdoor campaign with some impressive individual results in Gillingham.

The team fought hard over the course of the day to finish fourth with a total points tally of 134.

Standout athletes of the day were Sarah Grover and Sophie Morris who competed in a combined total of five races (400m, 800m, 1500m, 2000m steeplechase and the 4 x 400m relay) finishing and trading 1-2 positions in three of those races which saw the ladies finish the 2000m steeplechase, and then within five minutes, race in the 4 x 400m relay, where the girls came third.

In his first season in the senior team, Josh Woods again set the long jump pit ablaze with yet another PB jump of 6.39 – a full 5cm further than his previous best mark.

Olive Groves continues to impress over the 400m hurdles distance with a first place finish in a time of 65.0.

Not to be outshone by the young guns in the team, the side’s MV50 star John Garner took a 1-2 in the shot and discus with throws of 10.73 and 33.71 respectively.

New additions to the senior team this season are Ed Hopper, Amy Wright, Talia Morton-Kemlsey, Micaela Brewer and Amy Thurgood, who all did the club proud in their respective events.

Ben McGuiness put in some solid performances in the 200m, 400m and relays, despite carrying a hamstring injury and only making the decision to run on the morning of the event.

To close out the meeting, the men’s 4 x 100 (47.3) and 4 x 400 (4:04.3) teams finished fourth in both races and the ladies’ teams had solid runs finishing first in the 4 x 100 (51.3) and a very credible third in the 4 x 400 (4:32.8) in what was an understrength team.

The next outing for the team is a home match on May 2 and the club is appealing for supporters to turn out to cheer on the side.