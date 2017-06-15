National Team Championship selection for Rush’s fighters

Rush Judo’s younger fighters were competing at the Bishop Stortford Red Belt rumble at the weekend which was a fantastic experience for them with some competing in their first ever judo contest.

They cam away with a haul of four gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The Northern Home Counties Cadet Team of Hannah Niven, Emily Niven, Tom Lish, Michael Fryer and Haydn Williams

Gold: Daniel Rush, Jordan Hayes, Matthew Morely and Codi O’Connell.

Silver: Tom Goodliffe.

Bronze: Ezekiel Delete, Oliver Mole and James Wallace.

Coach Matthew Rush was encouraged by the results and said: “I’m very proud and impressed with our red belt warriors. Everyone listened, learnt, put in lots of effort and showed massive bravery.”

The Berkhamsted-based club have also received notification that eight of their competition squad have been selected to represent the Northern Home Counties (NHC) at a National Team Championships in Gillingham next month.

The NHC covers seven counties: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Oxfordshire so their selection is quite the achievement.

The Rush Judo fighters selected are:

Lewis Fryer, Gergo Berendi (pre-Cadet boys’ team), Evie Halvey Jacobs ( pre-Cadet girls), Haydn Williams, Michael Fryer, Tom Lish (Cadet boys team), Hannah Niven and Emily Niven (Cadet girls).

Coach Laurie Rush said he pleased to receive the selection notification and added: “It’s great to have so many Rush national players in the team, they deserve their selection as they train hard and support each other.”