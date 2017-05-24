Good form continues as Rush succeed in London

Rush Judo continued their fine form at the national-level London Open GB ranking event and came away with a clutch of medals.

Rush Judo’s competition squad were back in action over the weekend for the latest national ranking event held at the University of East London, Docklands.

The Berkhamsted-based club took a team of 14 judoka and came back with a fantastic haul of eight medals.

This prestigious competition was the latest national event in the judo calendar and as a result, most of the national squad were in attendance with many of the categories full of England squad judoka.

Coach Laurie Rush was extremely pleased with the results and said: “There were some brilliant performances and medals taken by the team.

“Well done to everyone. You have made the coaches very proud.”

Results:

Gold medals: Lewis Fryer, Haydn Williams and Thomas Lish.

Silver: Evie Halsey-Jacobs and Hannah Niven.

Bronze: Jessica Rush, Gergo Berendi and Emily Niven.

Darcy O Connall had a well-deserved fifth-place finish after a particularly impressive ippon win.

Travis Hayes, Maggie Rumsby- Ferris, Charlie Bennett, Paddy Lish and Alex Jenkins also put in good performances and were unlucky not to progress further but should all be very proud of their efforts.

Meanwhile, over in Spain, Junior Michael Fryer was fighting for the GB Juniors judo squad.

He gained valuable experience and earned a creditable ninth place.

He has also just been selected to the England squad for the Junior European Cup in Gdynia, Poland, and the Junior European Cup to be held in Berlin in July.

Coach Pete Brent was pleased with the result and added: “Well done Michael, the next exciting chapter in your judo career has begun.”