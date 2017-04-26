Clubs sends 19 runners to master the marathon

Dacorum and Tring had 19 runners in action at the

London Marathon on Sunday.

First home for the club was Jack Parslow in a super speedy 2:37.

He was pacing fellow club member Andy Cracknall, who unfortunately had to retire after the half-way point.

Despite not putting in his usual training, Jamie Marlow cruised home in a superb 2:58, closely followed by marathon newbie Chris Marriott in 3:07.

Just six days after pushing herself to the limit through the heat at the Boston Marathon, Ania Gabb raced to a stunning personal best (PB) of 3:09, smashing the club’s women marathon record set 17 years ago.

Kelly Du Buisson was next in another PB (3:19), just two weeks after previously breaking her PB at Brighton.

She was followed by Duncan Hamilton who managed a brilliant 3:22, despite suffering an injury at the Manchester Marathon three weeks ago. He even found time to stop and chat to supporters en route.

Adrian Eeles also broke the sub 3:30 barrier, in 3:28.

Celia Findlay clocked 3:47, to complete an astonishing 89th marathon – with more on the calender for this year.

Tina Le Thuy was next in 4:03.

Julie Reagan and Heidi Greaves, who completed the Brighton Marathon two weeks ago, stormed home in London in 4:07 and 4:10 respectively.

Knocking 20 minutes off her PB, Kerry Hoar crossed the line in 4:25, while Vicky Thornley knocked a minute off her previous best to finish in 4:28 despite suffering with injury in the last few weeks.

Claire Copperwhite also battled injuries to make it to London, but with her ankle strapped she made it to the finish line in 4:43, followed by Jim Mason in his very first marathon (4:58).

John Stevens finished in 5:33, followed by Annette Howard (PB 5:37), who knocking an hour and 28 minutes off her previous best. She now says her marathon days are over.

In her first marathon, Donna Byrne battled round in 6:37 to complete a very successful day for the club’s runners

n Hillbuster:

Penny Wallduck joined friends Nicky Henry and Clare Yarrum to ride the 100km Chiltern route at the weekend, the longest of the three rides on offer.

Billed as the ‘ultimate Chiltern challenge’, the hilly course started from Gadebridge Park and took the riders out to Dunstable Downs before going to Wendover, Great Missenden, Chartridge and Chesham, then headed back to Gadebridge via Botley and Bovingdon.

n Isle of Wight cycle:

Danny Wells and Nikita Hallahan cycled the perimeter of the Isle of Wight in a gruelling 66-mile ride on Sunday in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Some seven-and-half hours in the saddle included never-ending climbs and scary descents.

It was the one-year anniversary weekend of Danny proposing to his girlfriend in a romantic one-kneed gesture at last year’s London Marathon.

The charity is close to their hearts as Nikita’s father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2016.

n Hyde Park 10km:

Ben Stratford headed to Hyde Park in London on Saturday to take on the 10km run.

The run-through events are always well organised with great medals and this was no exception. Ben sped around to a new PB of 43:51 to finish 43rd overall.