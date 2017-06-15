Hemel 1st team moves back to second in table

It was a comfortable win for Hemel I on Saturday to put them back into second place in Division One.

Northwood won the toss and batted first at Ducks Hill Road. Their first three batters made double figures with skipper Daniel Rodgers hitting 40. But they had no reply to the varied Hemel bowling attack as they collapsed from 71-2 to 137 all out. Parth Mehta twirled his way to 5-25 from 15 overs, opener Brett Penny took 2-30 and Lewis Hodgins weighed in with 2-31.

In reply, Hemel’s Lewis Hodgins opened with 32, Brett Penny added 21 but all along Tom Waterton was in there scoring an unbeaten 38.

Sajid Aziz picked up 5-50 for the hosts but it was never a score to defend as Hemel made it home after 34 overs with four wickets to spare.