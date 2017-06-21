Heath Park Cup semi-final line-up is near complete

Three of the four berths for the Heath Park Cup semi-finals have now been decided.

The historic T20 knock-out contest, sponsored by Adex, is reaching the business end.

The first semi-final will see Kings Langley face Hemel Hempstead.

Kings got the nod over Watford Town, while Hemel beat Leverstock Green. Hemel made 137-4 (Will Langley 41, Lewis Hodgins 38) and Levy made 124- 7 with Anjam Khan and Brett Penny getting two wickets each.

The second semi-final will see Abbots Langley face the winners of Little Gaddesden/Potten End and Berkhamsted, who were due to play last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

Abbots (145-7), gained a berth in the last four after beating Dingwall (128-10). It means both of last year’s finalists – Leverstock Green and Dingwall – have now been knocked out.