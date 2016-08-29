Ten man Kings Langley lose to Redditch

Kings Langley are still searching for their first home win in the Southern League Premier after a 2-1 reverse against Redditch United on Saturday

Redditch got off to a lively start in this fixture, switched to Kings Langley because of ground problems. But Kings had the best early chance when keeper Brad Catlow was forced to save a Connor Toomey shot with his feet.

A tight game flowed from end to end, chances for United seeing Jazz Luckie going close and Kyle Anthony heading off the line from the resultant corner and an acrobatic Danico Johnson shot flashing past the post.

Langley also had their fair share with Sean Coughlan hitting a first time shot on the run just off target and heading an Emmanuel Folarin cross the wrong side of the upright. United made another quick start to the second period with Xavi Comas beating out an Eli Bako shot and Dean Hitchcock clearing the second effort off the line and then Liam Spink hit the post when through.

Kings weathered that particular storm and then applied ten minutes of almost constant pressure with Lewis Toomey and Ryan Plowright testing Catlow, but when United did get off the ropes, it was to devastating effect.

Just past the hour Comas made a superb save from a point blank shot, but the ball fell kindly for Eli Bako, whose fierce volley took a deflection past the recovering keeper.

Sean Coughlan almost immediately hit a post at the other end after being put through by Lewis Toomey and Langley looked more than capable of restoring parity, while Xavi Comas pulled off a flying save to put him in the running for Kings’ star award.

Then it all went wrong for the home side with quarter of an hour to go as another long ball for the speedy Danico Johnson resulted in a coming together with Comas, just outside the box.

The keeper was red carded and Reece Hales planted a low free kick past stand in Kyle Anthony into the right hand corner.

The ten men threw caution to the winds with three up front, dominating possession and questioning United’s apparent lack of further ambition.

They were rewarded in the final minute of normal time when Oran Swales left wing run found Lewis Toomey, who squared for Sean Coughlin to run the ball in, but there was to be no fairy-tale comeback, as the whistle sounded minutes later leaving Kings still chasing that first elusive home win.