Raiders are launching new senior side

Berkhamsted Raiders are launching a new senior side which will play in South Midlands Division Two.

They will be managed by Lee Groves, with Daren Till as his assistant boss.

Their home ground will be the 3G pitch at Ashlyns School.

Groves is currently the Raiders’ U17s–U18s (girls and boys) boss and also coaches futsal at the club.

He said: “I am setting up this team so when Raiders players finish at U18 level they have a pathway into adult senior football.

“My aim is take Raiders up the league ladder and I’m looking really forward to it. Beginning in South Midlands Division Two is a good starting point.

“As we are a new team, lots of work is being done behind the scenes with great help from the board and committee.

“We have bought new home and away kits and tracksuits and [Berkhamsted salon] Ciente will be our shirt sponsor.”

Groves previous played for Tring Athletic, Berko FC and Berkhamsted Town, before they folded, and then formed Berko FC.

He has lived in Berkhamsted since he was four-years-old and wants to build a community club that can play at a good level.

The team is now welcome new local players.

Pre-season starts on Saturday, July 1, at 10am at Ashlyns School and their first pre-season friendly will be at home against Grendon Rangers.

For more details, call Groves on 07873 222 897.