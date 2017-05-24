More changes for the Tudors

Hemel Town has confirmed two further new signings as well as appointing a new chief scout for the first team and a new Director of Football.

Taylor Miles, from the Watford area, joined the Tudors last Friday from National League champions Lincoln City. The 21-year-old creative midfielder with an eye for goal should bolster Town’s cutting edge this season.

Miles’ previous clubs before Lincoln were Braintree in the National League, Boston United in the National League North and Concord Rangers in the National League South.

Meanwhile, popular former keeper Laurie Walker has returned to Hemel.

Walker put pen to paper on a new deal last Monday, returning after two seasons away. Since leaving Hemel, he has played for fellow National League South side Oxford City and this past season for Brackley Town in the National League North.

“We wish Laurie the very best of luck on his return,” the club said via its website.

The third new face at Vauxhall Road is Joe Howe, who was confirmed as the club’s first move of the off-season the previous week.

The 29-year-old defender finished last season at Ryman League side Leatherhead.

He made more than 200 appearances for Ebbsfleet United over six years before moving on last year to National League side Bromley, then arrived at Leatherhead.

It follows the news that seven players from last season’s squad have now re-signed for the forthcoming 2017/18 campaign: Kyle Connolly, Ben Greenhalgh, James Kaloczi, Jonathan McNamara, popular captain Jordan Parkes, Matt Saunders and Mitchell Weiss.

The Tudors have also announced some changes to its backroom staff.

Due to the recent success of Hemel’s Academy, which has seen 11 youngsters make first-team appearances since it was created two years ago, its creator Steve Boone is getting a promotion.

The club said: “We have decided to give Steve the recognition he deserves.

“Steve will move from his current role of Director of Football to that of Academy Director and chief scout to the first team.”

With Steve moving to his new role, the position of Director of Football has been filled by Gary King.

“Gary brings with him a wealth of non-league experience having served several local clubs over the past 10 years,” the club said.

Hemel’s pre-season training begins on Saturday, June 24.

The club has also confirmed a 10-match pre-season schedule of friendlies, starting on Saturday, July 1.

There will be matches on the road at Bovingdon, Arlesey Town, Hayes & Yeading United, Kings Langley, Sutton United, Barnet and Ware as well as home matches against Borehamwood (Monday, July 24) and Cambridge United (Wednesday, July 26).

The club will also compete in the Hendon Tournament on July 15-16.