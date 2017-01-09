Levy Green extend unbeaten run at Stotfold

Leverstock Green extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 1-1 draw at Stotfold in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game.

The visitors were ahead at half time, but Stotfold got a deserved equaliser and it was a fair result in the end.

Stotfold v Leverstock Green. Picture: Guy Wills.

There was little in the way of chances in the early stages of the game. Jack Watts headed just wide from a corner in the 18th minute, and Reynaldo Carbon hit a shot over the bar in the 27th minute.

Four minutes later came the first real chance of the game as a pass from Carbon put Lewis Davis through on goal, but Stotfold keeper Nathan Godfrey kept the shot out with his boot. In the 33rd minute a great pass from Curtis Donaldson found Luke Marsh in the box, but Godfrey dived at Marsh’s feet to claim the ball before he could get a shot in.

At the other end Liam Jahn came a long way out of his goal when Stotfold’s Jordan Massey was through, but had to retreat before Massey delivered a ball across the face of goal from a narrow angle which nobody got on the end of.

The game looked like going into half time goalless, but a minute from the break Lewis Bowers flicked on a ball from Marsh into the path of Jonathan Lacey, who produced a characteristically cool finish as he slotted the ball past Godfrey to put Leverstock 1-0 up.

Within two minutes of the restart Lacey had another sight of goal but this time Godfrey produced a great save to turn his shot wide. Just over a minute later at the other end Tom Oram set up a good chance for Paul Morris, but he dragged his shot wide.

On the hour Donaldson almost extended his side’s lead with a terrific effort from 30 yards but it flew just over the angle of post and bar. On 71 minutes Donaldson went close again as a pass found him in the box but his curling shot aimed for the bottom corner of the net was turned wide by Godfrey.

Having come close to establishing a two-goal lead, two minutes later Leverstock’s lead was wiped out as a pass across the edge of the penalty area found Jake Long, who drilled home a low shot for Stotfold’s equaliser.

The game could have gone either way after that, but it was Stotfold who came closest to winning it when Ben L’Honore hit the bar with a curling shot three minutes from time.

Next up for Leverstock is a trip to Ryman League side Cheshunt in the quarter-finals of the Herts Senior Cup on Tuesday night.