Kings Langley turn up heat with third victory

The warmest September evening for over 100 years saw Kings Langley turn up the heat themselves with a third successive victory, beating Basingstone Town 2-0.

A quick-fire start to both halves was enough to overcome a young and talented Basingstoke side who played the game at tremendous pace but were unable to find a way through an excellent Langley defensive unit.

Injuries in Saturday’s match ruled out Callum Adebiyi and David Hutton, but such is the current depth of the squad that their replacements were Gary Connolly and Ryan Plowright with the versatile Connor Toomey switching to the back central three.

The crowd hardly had time to settle in their positions when raiding wing back Josh Chamberlain sent over a cross from the left and it was met on the far post by his opposite number Stevie Ward, with a wonder volley of such power and precision that it was bulging the far netting before the keeper moved.

Rather than being able to build on that lead, Kings were penned into their own territory for long periods as the Dragons came back with some flowing first touch football that entertained the crowd but failed to get behind a defensive unit in which Kyle Anthony and Jorell Johnson were outstanding.

The second half was five minutes old when Kings struck again to effectively put the game beyond Town. Sean Coughlan had been a late first half sub for the injured Manny Duku and when Stevie Ward played him a short pass by the right corner flag, he beat a defender and sent a lofted ball at pace over the keeper from an acute angle and into the far side of the goal.

The half settled into a familiar pattern with Town unable to find a cutting edge to finish their artistry and when they did have sight of goal, Danny Boness pulled off a back- pedalling save from Sam Deadfield and a late superb block from a point blank George Bennett header.

Kings were relying on the speed of their breaks, but the prolific Lewis Toomey was having to chase too many over-hit passes and worryingly joined the lengthening injury list.

It was an enthralling if unusual game, the result of which will feed King’s confidence for their FA Cup tie at Hadley on Saturday.