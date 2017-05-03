Exciting plans for village club

Bovingdon FC should be ready to take the next step up the league pyramid – that’s the verdict of the team boss after the club posted its highest-ever finish this season.

Manager Lee Bircham takes his troops into Saturday’s final game of the season at third-placed Letchworth Garden City Eagles, knowing that their opponents cannot overtake them into second place.

The runners-up position Bovingdon have secured in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division – behind only London Lions – puts them in uncharted territory, but it’s not something that Bircham believes should represent the peak of their ambitions.

“It’s the highest we can go without floodlights, basically, but I know there is a committee meeting coming up to discuss next year,” Bircham said.

Second place was confirmed after their opponents at the weekend, Wormley Rovers, had to postpone on the eve of the game.

Bircham, the brother of former QPR midfielder Marc Bircham, said: “We had everything lined up for an open day with the supporters and then they pulled out on the Friday.

“It’s the first time they’ve ever done that in 30 years apparently. They said they could only get eight or nine players.

“So we got the points, which means we’re guaranteed second place, the best this club has ever done.”

Bircham is keen for the club to take the next step, knowing now that he has a squad that’s good enough and includes ex-professionals such as another former QPR man Stefan Bailey.

Bircham said: “The club has never been prepared for going up to the South Midlands league. Even though we have got some lovely facilities they’ve always been mid-table. We’ve got a few meetings coming up, but I think we need to take the next step.

“In the old days you would have to get the big floodlights, but I think you can now get ones for about £5,000.

“I’ve turned down a couple of things because I want a go at winning this league next year. It’s a fantastic little club that has gone a little under the radar.

“We’ve never really had to ask the question of whether we want to be promoted, but there’s a lot of people here who want to make it work.”