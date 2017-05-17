Berko recap a fine season with awards night

Berkhamsted FC held their annual awards presentation night in the clubhouse on Saturday.

On display was the Herts. Charity Shield the club won and Dean Bradford reviewed that and other highlights of the season on a big screen.

Defender Dan Weeks retained the accolade of the players’ player of the year for the second consecutive year – an unprecedented feat.

Keeper Carl Tasker was the managerial choice as player of the year.

Club skipper Jim Baldry shared the supporters’ vote as player of the year last season, but went one better by winning it outright this time.

The leading scorer award went to Ashton Campbell in his debut season.

Director Grant Hastie won clubman of the year.

Preparations for the new season continue. The first cup draw is out with Berkhamsted at home to Oxhey Jets as they look to retain the shield.

Steve Bateman will again be managing the first team and Paul Toms the new under-25s team.

The pitch has already been reseeded and work has started on sprucing up the stadium.

There will be people working each weekend from now onwards and a major working party on Saturday, June 10.

Any volunteers can call Steve Davis on 07525 872 914.

Details of the pre-season programme will be announced soon.