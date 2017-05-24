Boxmoor II sitting pretty but further struggles for 1st XI

In a rain affected match Boxmoor I came off second best despite winning the toss and asking the opposition to bat first in damp conditions.

Surprisingly there was only one 20-minute delay, resulting in a reduced-overs game of 47 overs a side.

Boxmoor got an early wicket that has eluded them so far this season and a tight early spell from Ravi Giriyappa (3-28) gave the hosts hope of keeping the score down. Late wickets kept the bowlers interested – Richard Crowther (3-35) and Ross Bargent (2-56) – but late-order hitting from North Enfield got their score to 233 for 9.

With rain and bad light threatening, Boxmoor’s innings started well but regular wickets meant the task became difficult. Some positive batting and running between the wickets from Giriyappa (23) and Crowther (39) kept Boxmoor in the contest but both perished as they looked to keep up the scoring rate.

The hosts hopes of victory ended with the fall of Bargent (25) and they were all out for 164 in the 43rd over to lose by 69 runs.

Boxmoor still took 13 points for their endeavours. This Saturday, they travel to table-toppers Frogmore.

The 2nds travelled to Hatfield and Crusaders 3rds and won by six wickets. With rain starting to fall, Boxmoor lost the toss and were surprisingly asked to field, given the state of the pitch. After a delayed start, Boxmoor set about the task with gusto, reducing them to 7-6 after seven overs.

Lloyd Larkins with four wickets (5-2-10-4) and Jay Goodwin with two (6-1-12-2) were the main early threats. After a 30-minute rain delay there was a brief fightback by the hosts before club president John Scott polished off the tail, finishing with three wickets. Boxmoor were chasing 54 to win. With the pitch misbehaving, it was a tricky little target for the win and Boxmoor were quickly reduced to 21-4. This brought Cameron Brooks (14 no) and Stan Williamson (9 no) together who batted sensibly to see the 2nds continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They still sit equal top of Divison 10A.

Boxmoor’s 3rds match at Berkhamsted 3rds was cancelled due to the weather.

Boxmoor Blackbirds Sunday 2nds won by 52 runs when hosting The Occasionals in a friendly.

Boxmoor’s Luke Flynn (50) and Sam Pimm (58) batted well and they reached 166 off 32 overs. Ex-Boxmoor player James Wade got a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul.

Boxmoor legend Azard Rasheed took four wickets and shifted the game in their favour.