Woman, 88, tricked out of £500 at Hemel Hempstead cash machine

Cowardly thieves tricked an elderly lady out of more than £500 in a heartless burglary at a cash point.

Herts Police has released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the burgarly.

Police would like to speak to these three men as they may have information

The 88-year-old woman was using a cash point in Wood Lane End in Adeyfield between 1pm and 1.15pm on Saturday March 11.

She was approached by a man who distracted her, and during this time the card was taken from the machine - and £500 was withdrawn from her account.

Officers would like to speak to the three men as they could have information that may aid the police’s enquiries.

Residents are urged to call 101 if they witnessed the theft.

Anyone who recognises them, or has information about the theft, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/1986.

Alternatively, if you have any information about this incident you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.